One in custody after high-speed chase through Callaway County

[Source: Callaway County Sheriff's Office]

[Source: Callaway County Sheriff's Office]

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office took one person into custody Wednesday morning after they led deputies on a high-speed chase through the county.

A deputy first saw a stolen vehicle on Route NN south of Fulton just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and tried to pull the driver over. The driver then drove away from authorities at a high speed and went on several roadways to the New Bloomfield area and then west onto State Road MM, according to a news release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.

The pursuit then continued on several county roadways off State Road MM in the Guthrie and New Bloomfield area, the release said.

The driver got out of the car at the County Road 364 and County Road 373 intersection and ran from authorities, the release said.

The suspect was found at about 10:30 a.m. and was taken into custody.

The sheriff's office has not yet released the name of the suspect.