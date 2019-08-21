SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

One person arrested after North Columbia incident

Police: Knife involved, minor injuries reported

By:

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 10:41 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:41 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Police on scene say they arrested at least on person after a domestic incident causing minor injuries in northern Columbia Tuesday night.

Multiple Columbia police vehicles responded to the area of Holly Avenue and Parker Street near the Kittyhawk Apartment complex. A CPD officer said a knife was involved in the incident, but no one was taken to the hospital.

It's unclear if charges will be filed in the case.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Heat subsides, storms return Wednesday afternoon

    Heat subsides, storms return Wednesday afternoon

Recommended Stories

Top Videos