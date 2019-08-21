One person arrested after North Columbia incident
Police: Knife involved, minor injuries reported
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Police on scene say they arrested at least on person after a domestic incident causing minor injuries in northern Columbia Tuesday night.
Multiple Columbia police vehicles responded to the area of Holly Avenue and Parker Street near the Kittyhawk Apartment complex. A CPD officer said a knife was involved in the incident, but no one was taken to the hospital.
It's unclear if charges will be filed in the case.