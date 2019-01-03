One person in custody after Moberly police incident

MOBERLY, Mo. - The Moberly Police Department took one person into custody after the person showed signs of mental distress and refused to let police into the home, police said.

The situation happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Williams Street and caused St. Pius X School and Early Childhood Center to divert its pickup location for students.

Officers were cautious with the situation as they could not confirm the subject was unarmed at the time, said Moberly police Chief Troy Link. Moberly officers, crisis negotiators and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were on scene. The subject was taken into custody without incident, Link said.

According to St. Pius X School and Early Childhood Center, Williams Street was shut down, and students were dismissed from the east side of the building on Clark Street.

A school official said Moberly police directed them to dismiss on the other side of the building. The school official did not have any other information about what was going on.