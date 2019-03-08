Patrol, Moberly police investigating cellphone store burglaries

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a string of cellphone store burglaries in Chariton and Macon counties.

Meanwhile Moberly police are also investigating a break-in at a cellphone store there owned by the same company.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Eric Brown said the patrol was investigating break-ins at Chariton Valley stores in Salisbury and Macon. Both stores were hit during the early morning hours Tuesday, Brown said.

Brown said investigators don't yet have any suspects identified or know if the crimes are related. The patrol on Friday did not have a detailed accounting of what had been stolen, he said.

Moberly police Chief Troy Link said his department is investigating a burglary that happened Feb. 21 at the Chariton Valley location there and that Moberly police had been made aware of other burglaries at cellphone stores across the state.