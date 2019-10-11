Police arrest two after north Columbia shooting

Cameron Wright

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police arrested two men early Thursday after the shooting of a home and two vehicles.

Police were sent to the 3300 block of Dove Drive in north Columbia at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, where they found the damage. The Columbia Police Department said in a news release that officers arrested Cameron K. Wright, 22, of Columbia, on suspicion of drug possession, drug delivery and unlawful use of a weapon. Wright was booked into the Boone County Jail.

Police cited Demetre M. Alston, 23, of Columbia, on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release. Police released Alston after citing him.

A person close to Wright who asked to not be identified said Wright and Alston lived in the house that was hit and did not fire the shots that hit the home.

Wright's address matches that of the home that was shot.

Officers during their investigation smelled marijuana coming from inside the home, which was hit multiple times by gunfire, CPD spokesman Jeff Pitts said, reading from a probable cause statement. They found marijuana and weapons inside after getting a search warrant, according to the statement.

Wright posted a $12,500 bond and was released, according to jail records. Charges had not been filed Friday morning.