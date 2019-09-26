Police conduct daylight investigation at central Columbia shooting scene

Police investigate Sept. 26, 2019, on McBaine Avenue in central Columbia after a shooting the night before. [ABC 17 News]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police returned Thursday to the scene of a killing the night before.

Emergency dispatchers sent alerts at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday saying Columbia police had closed McBaine Avenue between Lynn and Duncan streets for a follow-up investigation. James Hickem, 23, was gunned down at McBaine and Duncan late Wednesday and pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Hickem's death was the sixth fatal shooting in Columbia this month.

A Columbia Police Department officer told ABC 17 News that police wanted to get a better look at the crime scene in the daylight. Police blocked off the street with crime scene tape and placed several evidence markers.

Police said Wednesday night that they had no suspect information to release.

A follow-up alert said the road was reopened about 30 minutes later.