Crime

Police confirm shots fired in central Columbia

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 07:17 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 08:41 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Police confirm shots fired in central Columbia Friday evening.

Officers found evidence of a shooting in the 700 block of Wilkes Blvd.

Sgt. Clint Sinclair with the Columbia Police Department said police believe they found one of the vehicles involved in the 800 block of Washington Ave.

One person reported that they were grazed by a bullet and had a red mark on their arm, CPD spokesman Jeff Pitts said.

There was no suspect information at this time, Sinclair said. 

Parts of a road in central Columbia are closed Friday night due to a police investigation. 

An ABC 17 News crews at Wilkes Boulevard and N. 8th Street saw at least eight CPD patrol vehicles and one fire truck in the area. 

According to public dispatch records, a medical response call was listed in the 700 block of Wilkes Boulevard around 6:40 p.m. 

We've reached out to fire and police departments to get more information about this investigation. 

ABC 17 News will update this developing story once we get new details. 

