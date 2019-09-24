SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Police confirm shots fired in Jefferson City

No one hurt in incident

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 10:31 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:31 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Police Department was investigating a shots fired call on Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Elizabeth Street. 

 

Police originally responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police found a vehicle with damage consistent with shots being fired, said Lt. David Williams with JCPD.

No one was hurt in the incident, and police do not have any suspects or suspect vehicles at this time, Williams said.

