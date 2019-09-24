Police confirm shots fired in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Police Department was investigating a shots fired call on Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Elizabeth Street.

Police originally responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police found a vehicle with damage consistent with shots being fired, said Lt. David Williams with JCPD.

No one was hurt in the incident, and police do not have any suspects or suspect vehicles at this time, Williams said.

