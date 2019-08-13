Police find Fulton woman accused of stealing vehicle hiding in attic

Elizabeth R. Erbschloe , 36, of Fulton. Courtesy: Fulton Police Department.

FULTON, Mo. - A woman accused of stealing a vehicle could face charges in Callaway County.

Elizabeth R. Erbschloe, 36, of Fulton, was arrested by police investigating a report of a stolen vehicle around 11 a.m. Monday at a home off Singer Lane in Fulton.

Police said Erbschloe had an ounce of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia when officers found her hiding in the attic of the home.

Erbschloe also had a failure to appear warrant issued out of Callaway County.

Police arrested Erbschloe on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

At last check, prosecutors haven't filed charges against Erbschloe.

Erbschloe is being held in the Callaway County Jail on $13,800 bond.