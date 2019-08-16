Police following several leads after baby's body found

Crime scene tape blocks off a lot outside McKnight Tire on North Providence Road in Columbia on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department said it was following several leads on Friday after a baby's body was found at a north Columbia business on Thursday.

An autopsy was conducted on Friday morning, and police were not able to get much information from the autopsy, said CPD Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter during an interview on Friday. Police have not been able to identify a race or gender for the infant.

The body was found Thursday outside McKnight Tire in the 1900 block of Providence Road. An employee of McKnight Tire discovered the body, Hunter said.

Police said the child was less than 1 year old but gave few details. Police did not say how long the baby had been there or if there was any indication of foul play.

Police said they are following at least five leads in connection with the case.