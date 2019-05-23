Police: Guns, drugs found in Columbia man's car

Lucas Martin, 33, of Columbia, is arrested on Wednesday, May 22 after police found drugs and guns in hiss vehicle.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police officers arrested a man on Wednesday after they said they found guns and drugs in his car.

Detectives went to a home in Columbia Wednesday night trying to locate Lucas D. Martin, 33, of Columbia, in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation, said Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts.

The detective saw Martin go from the house to the vehicle and pulled Martin over. After searching Martin's vehicle, the detective found a handgun, an AR-15 pistol and a "large amount of cash," Pitts said. The detective also found 50 grams of marijuana and plastic baggies containing Ecstacy, methamphetamine, amphetamine and Diazepam.

Martin was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance in addition to his outstanding warrants. He's being held in the Boone County Jail on a $65,000 bond.