SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Police: Guns, drugs found in Columbia man's car

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 10:03 AM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 10:04 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police officers arrested a man on Wednesday after they said they found guns and drugs in his car. 

Detectives went to a home in Columbia Wednesday night trying to locate Lucas D. Martin, 33, of Columbia, in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation, said Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts. 

The detective saw Martin go from the house to the vehicle and pulled Martin over. After searching Martin's vehicle, the detective found a handgun, an AR-15 pistol and a "large amount of cash," Pitts said. The detective also found 50 grams of marijuana and plastic baggies containing Ecstacy, methamphetamine, amphetamine and Diazepam.

Martin was arrested on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance in addition to his outstanding warrants. He's being held in the Boone County Jail on a $65,000 bond.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Thursday May 23 Evening Weather Video

    Thursday May 23 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos