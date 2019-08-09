Police identify suspect in deadly chase

One suspect is dead after a chase in Jefferson City and Callaway County on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

One suspect is dead after a chase in Jefferson City and Callaway County on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City police identified Christopher A. Morris, 41, of Jefferson City, as the suspect of the chase who died at the scene.

According to police, the investigation determined that Morris shot a gun, and a bullet hit the right font of a Jefferson City Police Department vehicle, causing moderate damage, police said in a news release.

An officer suffered an injury to his hand during the shooting as well, the release said. The officer was treated and released.

The chase began in Jefferson City and went into Callaway County on Thursday evening. The chase ended after authorities were able to stop the vehicle on Highway 54, north of New Bloomfield after a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper used spike strips on the car.

The suspect then got out of the car and opened fire on police, the JCPD news release said.

"The suspect stopped, exited his vehicle and began firing rounds at our officers," said Callaway County Sheriff's Lieutenant Matthew Palmer. "Two officers returned fire."

The suspect died from a gunshot wound at the scene, the release said. However, police are unsure if the suspect was hit by an officer bullet or if the wound was self-inflicted.

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy of Morris is pending, police said.