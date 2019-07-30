Body identified in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department on Monday evening, identified the body of a man found dead in northeast Columbia that morning.

Investigators said the body belonged to Ryan S. Berry, 42, of Kirksville. Police have still not released how Berry died.

LIVE PLAYBACK of the scene is available in the player below.

The investigation was in the 1800 block of Lake Ridgeway Road. There were at least two CPD vehicles and a CSI van at the potential crime scene.

A CPD spokesman earlier said the body was that of an older man.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.