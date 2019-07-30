SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Police identify body found in northeast Columbia

Body identified as 42-year-old Kirksville man

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 09:26 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:42 PM CDT

Body identified in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department on Monday evening, identified the body of a man found dead in northeast Columbia that morning.

Investigators said the body belonged to Ryan S. Berry, 42, of Kirksville. Police have still not released how Berry died.

The investigation was in the 1800 block of Lake Ridgeway Road. There were at least two CPD vehicles and a CSI van at the potential crime scene.
 
A CPD spokesman earlier said the body was that of an older man.
 

 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available. 

