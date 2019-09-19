Police investigate death in northeast Columbia

Columbia death investigation

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man died after being shot multiple times Wednesday in an apartment in northeast Columbia.

Columbia Police Department Sgt. Robert Fox said the "young man" was confirmed dead by medics at the scene in the 3400 block of James Dale Road. No one else was injured in the shootings, though Fox said the ceiling of the apartment where the shooting happened had bullet holes in it.

One person was detained at the scene, police said.

Police found two handguns inside the apartment, he said. Fox declined to call the death a homicide, saying it was early in the investigation.

Several police cruisers lined James Dale Road, between Brown Station and Paris roads, starting a little after 4 p.m.

Interview with Sgt. Robert Fox on death investigation

CPD spokesman Jeff Pitts said officers were sent at about 4:15 p.m. to the 3400 block of James Dale Road to a call of a burglary with a gun. Fox later said at the scene there were signs of a burglary.

A crime scene investigation van was also at the scene.

Check back for updates to this developing story.