Police confirm homicide in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 11:30 a.m.: The Columbia Police Department said it is investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of Sylvan Lane. Officers were originally dispatched to the area on a shots fired call just after 11 p.m. Monday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital and is identified as Randall King II, 31, of Columbia.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 2:45 a.m.: Columbia police confirmed they are investigating after shots were fired on Sylvan Lane.

Police have expanded a perimeter at Deerfield Apartments.

ABC 17 News crews saw first responders treating two people and loading one into an ambulance. Police have not confirmed if anyone suffered gunshot wounds.

Original story: Police are on scene of a possible shots fired call in the 1500 block of Sylvan Lane.

