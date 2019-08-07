Police investigate shots fired scene in north Columbia

Police investigate a possible crime scene on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department was investigating a shots fired call on Ria Street and Boyd Lane on Wednesday morning.

ABC 17 News crews at the scene saw CPD vehicles, crime scene tape and a crime scene investigation van.

CPD officers at the scene said evidence was being gathered. No one was hurt in the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.