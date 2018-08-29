Police make arrest, search for second suspect in Sylvan Lane shooting

Daria Littleton .is arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 28 in connection to a Columbia homicide

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department arrested one suspect and are looking for another in connection to a homicide investigation in the 1500 block of Sylvan Lane on Monday.

Daria Joyce Lynn Littleton, 41, of Columbia was arrested on Tuesday on charges of second degree murder. Police are also searching for Anthony William Neill, 27, of St. Louis on a warrant for second degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing, and CPD is working to obtain photos of Neill.

Littleton is in the Boone County Jail with a bond set at $1 million, cash only.

Police ask anyone with information to call CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.