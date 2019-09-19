SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Police: Man on four wheeler goes through car wash, evades capture

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 11:07 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 01:14 PM CDT

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. - A Belle man was charged on Wednesday after he allegedly led Belle authorities on a chase while on a four wheeler.

A deputy marshal originally tried to stop Von Brown in Belle on Sept. 2 because Brown was allegedly driving a four wheeler with no headlights, court documents said. When the deputy tried to pull Brown over, Brown took off on the four wheeler through an occupied car wash, court documents said.

He then went across Highway 28 at 60 miles per hour, almost being struck by oncoming traffic, court documents said. 

Brown went through a field, and the deputy lost sight of him.

Brown was charged with resisting arrest, exceeding the speed limit and operating a vehicle without a license. A warrant for Brown's arrest has been requested. 

