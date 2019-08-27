Two shooting in Columbia Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 7:30 p.m.: A man was shot in west Columbia on Monday afternoon after he met up to sell someone a marijuana cartridge for a vaping device, police said.

According to a news release, officers found the man with a gunshot wound to his right leg after he apparently agreed to meet the suspect in the parking lot of the Shoppes at Stadium to sell a marijuana cartridge. Police said the two people started arguing and the buyer shot the seller.

Police said the victim not want to share information with police and signed a document stating he would decline any prosecution. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Police said there is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS.

ORIGINAL: Columbia police were investigating a shooting in a retail center off Stadium Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

Several cruisers were at the scene and a large section of the lot between the Panchero's and McDonald's restaurants in the Shoppes at Stadium area was blocked off by crime scene tape. An ABC 17 News crew saw one person being put into an ambulance.

Playback of live video streamed from the scene is available in the player below.

Police say a man was shot and they were searching for a suspect. The man's injuries were not life threatening.

Information on the reason for the police presence was not immediately available.

