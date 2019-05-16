Police search for suspect in deadly Benton County shooting

Police are searching for Travis Henderson after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in Ionia. [Photo credit: Benton County Sheriff's Office]

IONIA, Mo. - Authorities in Benton County were searching for a suspect Thursday after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in Ionia, Missouri.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office got a call from the victim at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, saying Travis C. Henderson, 45. was pointing a shotgun at her outside her residence in Ionia.

When authorities arrived, they found Khristy M. Clark, 47, dead from gunshot wounds at the home, according to a release sent by the BCSO.

Henderson fled from the scene in a pickup truck that was later recovered in a remote area east of Ionia, the release said. Authorities believe someone picked up Henderson in another vehicle.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Swat, along with Henry County, Pettis County and other state troopers assisted in the response. A helicopter with infrared technology canvassed the surrounding area overnight.

Authorities do not believe Henderson is a threat to the general public, but they said citizens should be aware and call 911 if he is spotted. Henderson is armed and should not be approached.