Police search for suspect in Sylvan Lane shooting

Deadly shooting in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department is actively searching for a shooting suspect and is asking for the public's help in locating him.

Anthony Neill, 27, is accused of second degree murder and is a suspect in the murder of Randall King II in the 1500 block of Sylvan Lane at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday.

Police are searching for Anthony Neill in connection to a Columbia homicide investigation.

He's described as a white man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 165 pounds and has a tattoo on the left side of his neck. According to police, Neill should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask that anyone with information on Neill call CPD at 573-874-7652 CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous