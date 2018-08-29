SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Police search for suspect in Sylvan Lane shooting

One person already in custody

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 04:52 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 06:10 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department is actively searching for a shooting suspect and is asking for the public's help in locating him.

Anthony Neill, 27, is accused of second degree murder and is a suspect in the murder of Randall King II in the 1500 block of Sylvan Lane at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday.

He's described as a white man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 165 pounds and has a tattoo on the left side of his neck. According to police, Neill should be considered armed and dangerous. 

Police ask that anyone with information on Neill call CPD at 573-874-7652 CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous

