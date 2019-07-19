SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Police search Moberly home for drugs

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 11:28 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:28 AM CDT

MOBERLY, Mo. - Police in Moberly searched a home Thursday night for drugs.

According to the police department, officers searched the home in the 900 block of N. Ault Street around 11:30 p.m.

Police haven't released what officers found in the home or if any arrests were made.

The Moberly Police Department said it was helped by Columbia SWAT team and a police dog, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Randolph County Sheriff's Office and the North Missouri Drug Task Force. 

