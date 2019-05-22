Police seek witness in Jefferson City man's death

Jasen Smith

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Police in a St. Louis suburb are looking for a man believed to have witnessed what happened before a Jefferson City man was found unconscious at a concert venue last week.

Jasen Smith, 44, died from an apparent head injury at a hospital after a Dave Matthews Band concert May 15 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights. The Maryland Heights Police Department said Wednesday it is looking for a white man in his late 20s who might have seen Smith fall to the ground.

"This person summoned a security guard and stated that he saw the injured man and that his injuries were very serious," the department said in a news release. "Also, this person told the security guard that he was in the medical field, and that is why he felt the injuries were very serious."

Smith's death is being investigated as suspicious.