Police: Suspect brought toddler to armed robbery

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man accused of robbing another person at gunpoint this week outside a Columbia McDonald's had his toddler with him at the time of the crime, police say.

Morrell Hickem's 2-year-old child was asleep in the back seat of Hickem's SUV when Hickem took $120 at gunpoint late Wednesday, according to a probable cause statement. Police pulled Hickem over in the area of Texas Avenue and Leslie Lane, not far from the McDonald's where the robbery was reported, the statement says.

Officers found a .223-caliber AR pistol on Hickem and six $20 bills in the console of his SUV, police said.

Prosecutors charged Hickem with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and child endangerment. He was in the Boone County Jail on Friday on a $50,000 bond. His initial arraignment was set for Friday afternoon.

No lawyer was listed for Hickem in online court records.