Police: Suspects in Jefferson City shooting knew each other

Najee Jones (left) and Rimolli Wease are arrested and charged after they allegedly got in a fight in Jefferson City on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Two people were charged on Thursday in connection with a shooting that happened in the 200 block of west Dunklin Street on Wednesday.

Jefferson City Police originally responded to the weapons call at about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday and determined a person fired multiple rounds at a vehicle that was driving through the area, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department.

Najee R. Jones, 27, of Jefferson City, allegedly shot off his gun at the car, which was being driven by Rimolli G. Wease, 48, of Jefferson City, according to court documents.

Jones told police he and Wease had an ongoing fight since 2015 and that Wease passed Jones in his car while Jones was walking on Dunklin Street Wednesday morning. Jones said that Wease approached him in an angry, threatening manner with a metal club, court documents said. Jones told police that Wease then got back in his car, mad a U-turn and accelerated toward Jones.

Jones admitted that he then fired his handgun three times at Wease's vehicle, court documents said.

Wease told police that he did accelerate his vehicle but did not intend to hit Jones. However, police said Wease changed his statement multiple times, according to court documents.

Both men were taken to the Cole County Jail on no bond. Jones was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and Wease was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree assault.

Police say no one was hurt but one car was damaged by the gunfire.