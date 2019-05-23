Prison killing draws 30-year sentence

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Cole County judge sentenced a man to 30 years in prison Tuesday in the killing of his fellow prison inmate.

Randy Teter pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder in the 2014 death of his cellmate, Mark Melton, at the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Teter was serving a sentence for second-degree murder and armed criminal action out of Jackson County at the time of Melton's death.

A grand jury indicted Teter in 2014.