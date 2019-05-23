SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Prison killing draws 30-year sentence

Randy Teter pleaded guilty to 2014 murder

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 05:28 PM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 07:59 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Cole County judge sentenced a man to 30 years in prison Tuesday in the killing of his fellow prison inmate. 

Randy Teter pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder in the 2014 death of his cellmate, Mark Melton, at the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Teter was serving a sentence for second-degree murder and armed criminal action out of Jackson County at the time of Melton's death.

A grand jury indicted Teter in 2014.

 

 

 

 

 

