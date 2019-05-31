Prosecutor charges three people in Pulaski County shooting
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. - Three people being accused in a Pulaski County shooting have been charged by prosecutors.
Daniel Thorsen, Michael Thorsen and Victoria Graves are charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Deputies said they were arrested after a man with a gunshot wound was found around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday on a logging trail near the 26000 block of Sherwood Lane.
The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Deputies haven't released the name of the man who was shot.