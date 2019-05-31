SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Prosecutor charges three people in Pulaski County shooting

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 12:29 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 12:29 PM CDT

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. - Three people being accused in a Pulaski County shooting have been charged by prosecutors. 

Daniel Thorsen, Michael Thorsen and Victoria Graves are charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. 

Deputies said they were arrested after a man with a gunshot wound was found around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday on a logging trail near the 26000 block of Sherwood Lane.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Deputies haven't released the name of the man who was shot. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Friday May 31 Morning Weather Video

    Friday May 31 Morning Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos