Prosecutor charges three people in Pulaski County shooting

Daniel Thorsen , Michael Thorsen and Victoria Graves -- Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Department

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. - Three people being accused in a Pulaski County shooting have been charged by prosecutors.

Daniel Thorsen, Michael Thorsen and Victoria Graves are charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Deputies said they were arrested after a man with a gunshot wound was found around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday on a logging trail near the 26000 block of Sherwood Lane.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Deputies haven't released the name of the man who was shot.