Prosecutor files charges against former Columbia police chief

Ken Burton

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia municipal prosecutor's office filed charges against the former Columbia chief of police Thursday.

City Prosecutor Robert Rinck didn't specify to ABC 17 News which charges were filed against Ken Burton.

Burton was arrested by police officers around 8:20 p.m. May 2 near McBaine Avenue and Broadway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Police released Burton at the scene on a municipal summons.

Burton resigned from the Columbia Police Department in December.

The charges are still awaiting review with the municipal court.

