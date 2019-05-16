SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Prosecutor files charges against former Columbia police chief

By:

Posted: May 16, 2019 12:10 PM CDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 12:19 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia municipal prosecutor's office filed charges against the former Columbia chief of police Thursday. 

City Prosecutor Robert Rinck didn't specify to ABC 17 News which charges were filed against Ken Burton. 

Burton was arrested by police officers around 8:20 p.m. May 2 near McBaine Avenue and Broadway on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. 

Police released Burton at the scene on a municipal summons.

Burton resigned from the Columbia Police Department in December.

The charges are still awaiting review with the municipal court. 

Stay with ABC 17 News for new details as this is a developing news story.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Thursday May 16 Afternoon Weather Video

    Thursday May 16 Afternoon Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos