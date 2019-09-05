Prosecutor upgrades murder charge against Camden County woman

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - Prosecutors with the Missouri State Attorney General's Office have upgraded murder charges filed in a deadly Camden County shooting.

Christine Jolene Zahn, of Camdenton, is accused of killing 34-year-old Derek Ray Harrelson in 2017 sometime between the night of November 18 or early on November 19.

Investigators said Zahn told deputies she shot Harrelson after both got into argument after she got home from a bar.

Harrelson was reportedly Zahn's ex-boyfriend.

Zahn is now charged with first-degree murder along with armed criminal action in the death of Harrelson.

She was previously charged with second-degree murder.

A court hearing is scheduled for Zahn in Laclede County on November 14.