Randolph County deputies investigate beehives theft

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. - The Randolph County Sheriff's Office sought the community's help to find stolen beehives.

Deputies said five hives were stolen from a home off Highway 63 and County Road 1760, between Cairo and Jacksonville, on Wednesday.

The beehives are white with numbers on the outsides of them. One hive has the number 10 on it, and a second has the number 11 on it.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 844-277-6555 or at 660-263-0646.