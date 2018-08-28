Randolph County Deputy accused of lying to investigators

John Ratley is arrested for allegedly lying to police officers in relation to a crash that happened in July.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Randolph County Sheriff's Deputy was accused of lying to investigators after a car crash that occurred in the 300 block of S. Morley Street in July.

Deputy John Ratley told police on scene he was the driver of the car involved in the crash, according to court documents. However, once police were able to view surveillance footage, they found Tyler Dowling, who had a revoked license, was in fact the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

When officers brought Dowling in for questioning, he told them Ratley was dating his mother at the time. Dowling asked Ratley to lie to police and tell them Ratley was the one driving the car. According to Dowling's statement, Ratley immediately agreed to lie.

Ratley was suspended from his position with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office pending an internal investigation, according to Sheriff Mark Nichols.

Ratley was charged with hindering prosecution. He has a court date set for next month.