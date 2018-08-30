SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Police investigating robbery at Landmark Bank

One person in custody

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 11:40 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 09:10 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department took one woman into custody after she allegedly robbed a bank Wednesday morning at about 11 a.m.

It happened at Landmark Bank on Paris Road in Columbia, and at least seven police cars were on the scene blocking both entrances to the bank. According to officers, a patrol car was driving by the bank when the alarm was dispatched.

Officers saw Novah Shelton leaving the building. She was acting suspiciously and wearing a hoodie and sunglasses. 

Bank employees then notified the officers Novah had just robbed the bank, and she was taken into custody.

 

