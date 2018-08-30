Police respond to a robbery at Landmark Bank on Paris Road Wednesday, Aug. 29.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department took one woman into custody after she allegedly robbed a bank Wednesday morning at about 11 a.m.

It happened at Landmark Bank on Paris Road in Columbia, and at least seven police cars were on the scene blocking both entrances to the bank. According to officers, a patrol car was driving by the bank when the alarm was dispatched.

Police arrest Novah Shelton in relation to a bank robbery on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018.

Officers saw Novah Shelton leaving the building. She was acting suspiciously and wearing a hoodie and sunglasses.

Bank employees then notified the officers Novah had just robbed the bank, and she was taken into custody.