Columbia police work at the scene of a reported strong-arm robbery in the parking lot of the Walmart store on Grindstone Parkway on Sunday, June 9, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - One person suffered minor injuries in a strong-arm robbery Sunday outside a Columbia Walmart.

Police were called to the parking lot of the Walmart at 1201 Grindstone Parkway in south Columbia at about 8:10 p[.m., Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts said. One victim suffered minor injuries, Pitts said. He said the incident was still under investigation Monday and no other details were available.