Russellville man charged with arson after trailer fire

Dylan Moore

Dylan Moore

RUSSELLVILLE, Mo. - A Russellville man has been charged with three felonies on allegations he set two fires at a trailer he co-owns.

Cole County prosecutors charged Dylan Moore with second-degree arson, first-degree property damage and first-degree harassment Wednesday.

Firefighters were sent to the home at 4919 Johnston St. on Wednesday afternoon. A fire marshal's investigation showed the fire started near the front door and was intentionally set, according to a probable cause statement.

Another person who lives at the home told investigators that Moore sent her text messages in which Moore included pictures a room on fire and wrote that he set the home on fire, according to the statement. Moore also admitted during interrogation to setting two fires in the home before leaving, using papers and clothes to fuel a fire in the living room, the statement said.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Moore was in the Cole County Jail on Friday on no bond.