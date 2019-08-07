SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

CPD investigates second shooting in north Columbia

14 shell casings found

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 01:16 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 02:17 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department was investigating a second shots fired call on Wednesday afternoon in north Columbia.

CPD responded to Bodie Drive and Currituck Lane in north Columbia at about 12:40 p.m. After investigating, officers found 14 shell casings in the area, said CPD spokesman Jeff Pitts. 

No one was hurt in the incident, and there was no property damage. Officers were searching for a black and white SUV and a silver passenger vehicle after talking to witnesses. Officers were determining whether those were suspect vehicles or witness vehicles, Pitts said. 

 

This comes after police were investigating a shots fired call on Ria Street and Boyd Lane

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

