Police investigate a possible crime scene on Bodie Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Police Department was investigating a second shots fired call on Wednesday afternoon in north Columbia.

CPD responded to Bodie Drive and Currituck Lane in north Columbia at about 12:40 p.m. After investigating, officers found 14 shell casings in the area, said CPD spokesman Jeff Pitts.

No one was hurt in the incident, and there was no property damage. Officers were searching for a black and white SUV and a silver passenger vehicle after talking to witnesses. Officers were determining whether those were suspect vehicles or witness vehicles, Pitts said.

This comes after police were investigating a shots fired call on Ria Street and Boyd Lane.

