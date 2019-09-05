Second man charged in I-70 shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man accused of driving while another man shot at another vehicle on Interstate 70 was charged Wednesday with five felonies, including assault and armed criminal action.

Boone County prosecutors charged Davion Manns with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of child endangerment in connection with the Labor Day shooting of two people on I-70. A probable cause statement filed in the case against another defendant says Manns drove an SUV while Demetrius Shaw shot at another vehicle after getting onto the interstate from Stadium Boulevard.

A victim of the shooting recognized Manns and Shaw and identified them for police, according to the statement.

Police arrested Shaw the night of the shooting, and he was in the Boone County Jail on Wednesday on no bond. Manns was not listed on the jail roster and court records did not indicate that he had been arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Two people, one adult and one child, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.