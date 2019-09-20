Second person charged in Jefferson City shooting

Robert T. Carter, 23, of Jefferson City is arrested on Friday, Sept. 20 in connection with a Sept. 3 shooting.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A second person was arrested and charged on Friday in connection with a Sept. 3 shooting in Jefferson City.

Robert T. Carter, 23, of Jefferson City was allegedly the passenger in an SUV involved in the shooting at an apartment building in the 200 block of West Atchison, according to the probable cause statement.