Second person charged in Jefferson City shooting
Man arrested Friday
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A second person was arrested and charged on Friday in connection with a Sept. 3 shooting in Jefferson City.
Robert T. Carter, 23, of Jefferson City was allegedly the passenger in an SUV involved in the shooting at an apartment building in the 200 block of West Atchison, according to the probable cause statement.
The building's landlord showed officers surveillance video that allegedly showed Arthur Phillips holding a handgun and shooting at the SUV where Carter was a passenger, court documents said. Phillips told police that Carter shot at him, so he shot back, according to the court documents.
Police said a stray bullet in the shooting went through a neighbor's window where an adult and six children were inside.
Police were unable to find the SUV at the time of the shooting. However, on Sept. 10, police responded to a shoplifting that involved the black SUV. Police contacted the owner of the car, and she told police she let another person borrow the vehicle on Sept. 3. The car owner said that person drove the car, and Carter was the passenger, court documents said.
Phillips was arrested last week, and Carter was arrested on Friday.
Carter was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.