Sentencing could get delayed in deadly double Miller County shooting

Mug shot of Gary L. Sweet

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - Sentencing could be delayed for the man convicted in a deadly double shooting in Miller County.

Lawyers for Gary L. Sweet, of Rolla, filed a request to continue the sentencing hearing to a later date.

According to public records, a motion hearing is scheduled at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. A sentencing hearing is also scheduled the same day at the same time.

Sweet pleaded guilty in March to two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

According to court documents obtained by ABC 17 News, Sweet shot and killed Jim and Sheri Parker at an RV park in Lake Ozark in November 2017.