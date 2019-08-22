Sex crime charges against doctor dropped

CAMDENTON, Mo. - Charges have been dropped against a Lake of the Ozarks-area doctor who had been charged with rape, sodomy and incest.

The office of Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey, which was serving as special prosecutor in the Camden County case, dropped the charges because of a lack of evidence, ABC affiliate KSPR reported.

Koch was arrested and charged in July 2017. Authorities have released few details about the allegations against Koch, citing the sensitive nature of the case.