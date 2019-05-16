Sheriff: First responders narrowly escape injury

Update on fatal Highway 54 crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - A firefighter and sheriff's deputy were nearly hit by a drunken driver while working at the scene of a crash where a woman and four children died in Miller County.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post said a county deputy and a Moreau firefighter were "nearly struck by an intoxicated driver traveling at a high rate of speed through the scene" on Highway 54 Wednesday night. The first responders were able to get out of the way before being hit, the sheriff's office wrote.

Authorities stopped and arrested the driver, who had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit, the sheriff's office said.

The Miller County prosecutor's office had received the case by early Thursday afternoon but had not yet reviewed it and filed charges, an office employee said.

The deputy and firefighter were working at a crash on Highway 54 near Eldon where a 30-year-old woman and four children died after a car went off the road and overturned.