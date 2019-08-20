Sheriff: Maries County fire intentionally set

Firefighters and law enforcement officers talk at the scene of an explosion during a house fire in Maries County on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

Firefighters and law enforcement officers talk at the scene of an explosion during a house fire in Maries County on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

VIENNA, Mo. - The Maries County sheriff said Tuesday that a fire and explosion that injured six firefighters was set on purpose.

The Maries County Sheriff's Office wrote on its Facebook page that the Friday house fire in the 13000 block of Highway 28 West near Vienna was intentionally set. The post did not specify why investigators deemed the fire suspicious and Heitman was not immediately available for comment when ABC 17 News called his office.

The sheriff said Friday that six firefighters suffered moderate to severe burns and cuts when they were fighting the fire and there was an explosion. All were hospitalized, but they were all released by the following day.

A relief fund for the firefighters' medical bills has been set up at the Maries County Bank and the money will be turned over to the firefighters Wednesday, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.