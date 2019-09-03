SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Sheriff's dog discovers stolen gun, marijuana during traffic stop on Interstate 70

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 10:59 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:59 AM CDT

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - Two men could face drug charges in Callaway County after the Missouri State Highway Patrol said marijuana was found during a traffic stop.

Jonathon L. Kinzer, 32, and Joshua I. Worrell, 31, both of Winston-Salem, North Carolina were arrested by troopers around 6:35 p.m. Monday on several possible drug and weapons charges. 

Two pounds of marijuana, a stolen handgun and more than $5,000 were discovered during the traffic stop near the Highway 54 interchange in Kingdom City, according to the Highway Patrol. 

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office and its drug detection dog, Iro, helped troopers with their investigation. 

At last check, the Callaway County Prosecutor's Office hasn't filed charges against the men. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Much cooler air filters in for Wednesday

    Much cooler air filters in for Wednesday

Recommended Stories

Top Videos