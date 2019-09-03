Sheriff's dog discovers stolen gun, marijuana during traffic stop on Interstate 70
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - Two men could face drug charges in Callaway County after the Missouri State Highway Patrol said marijuana was found during a traffic stop.
Jonathon L. Kinzer, 32, and Joshua I. Worrell, 31, both of Winston-Salem, North Carolina were arrested by troopers around 6:35 p.m. Monday on several possible drug and weapons charges.
Two pounds of marijuana, a stolen handgun and more than $5,000 were discovered during the traffic stop near the Highway 54 interchange in Kingdom City, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Callaway County Sheriff's Office and its drug detection dog, Iro, helped troopers with their investigation.