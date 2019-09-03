Sheriff's dog discovers stolen gun, marijuana during traffic stop on Interstate 70

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Courtesy: Callaway County Sheriff's Office

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - Two men could face drug charges in Callaway County after the Missouri State Highway Patrol said marijuana was found during a traffic stop.

Jonathon L. Kinzer, 32, and Joshua I. Worrell, 31, both of Winston-Salem, North Carolina were arrested by troopers around 6:35 p.m. Monday on several possible drug and weapons charges.

Stolen handgun, 2 lbs. of marijuana & about $5700.



Driver was stopped for tailgating on I-70 yesterday. Thanks to the #CallawayCounty County Sheriff's Office & K-9 Iro for their assistance.



Info here:

1. https://t.co/2J0Th1YyoT

2. https://t.co/oMWWREiLRl pic.twitter.com/ezWPL8wKuR — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 3, 2019

Two pounds of marijuana, a stolen handgun and more than $5,000 were discovered during the traffic stop near the Highway 54 interchange in Kingdom City, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office and its drug detection dog, Iro, helped troopers with their investigation.

At last check, the Callaway County Prosecutor's Office hasn't filed charges against the men.