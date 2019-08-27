Shoplifting leads to school lockdown

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Fleeing shoplifters at the Columbia Best Buy led to a school being locked down Tuesday.

Columbia police were sent to the Best Buy off Stadium Boulevard after the store reported two shoplifters ran from the store at about 3:40 p.m., Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts said.

Pitts said police contacted nearby Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School, which went on lockdown at 4 p.m. The lockdown was lifted at 4:21 p.m., Pitts said.

No students or staff were in immediate danger, he said.

A Best Buy spokesman initially said someone attempted to rob the store but was unsuccessful.