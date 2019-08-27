SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Shoplifting leads to school lockdown

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 05:01 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 05:20 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Fleeing shoplifters at the Columbia Best Buy led to a school being locked down Tuesday.

Columbia police were sent to the Best Buy off Stadium Boulevard after the store reported two shoplifters ran from the store at about 3:40 p.m., Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts said. 

Pitts said police contacted nearby Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School, which went on lockdown at 4 p.m. The lockdown was lifted at 4:21 p.m., Pitts said. 

No students or staff were in immediate danger, he said.

A Best Buy spokesman initially said someone attempted to rob the store but was unsuccessful. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Afternoon showers stick around

    Afternoon showers stick around

Recommended Stories

Top Videos