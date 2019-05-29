SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Signed statement: MU sex assault report false

Woman had said she was kidnapped

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 03:15 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 03:15 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A woman who reported being kidnapped and sexually assaulted on the University of Missouri campus this month signed a statement admitting what she reported had not happened.

MU released the statement as part of a heavily redacted incident report Tuesday in response to an open records request from ABC 17 News. 

"As my memory has become clearer, I now realize that I was not kidnapped or sexually assaulted by anyone," the signed statement says. The documents say MU Police Department Chief Doug Schwandt spoke with the woman on May 14 and she admitted what she had reported did not happen.

MUPD received a report that a woman had been dragged into a van and sexually assaulted near College Avenue and Wilson Avenue on May 10. The report prompted an MU Alert.

Schwandt in an email to campus a few days later said the report was unfounded.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Wednesday May 29 Afternoon Weather video

    Wednesday May 29 Afternoon Weather video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos