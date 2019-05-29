Signed statement: MU sex assault report false

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A woman who reported being kidnapped and sexually assaulted on the University of Missouri campus this month signed a statement admitting what she reported had not happened.

MU released the statement as part of a heavily redacted incident report Tuesday in response to an open records request from ABC 17 News.

"As my memory has become clearer, I now realize that I was not kidnapped or sexually assaulted by anyone," the signed statement says. The documents say MU Police Department Chief Doug Schwandt spoke with the woman on May 14 and she admitted what she had reported did not happen.

MUPD received a report that a woman had been dragged into a van and sexually assaulted near College Avenue and Wilson Avenue on May 10. The report prompted an MU Alert.

Schwandt in an email to campus a few days later said the report was unfounded.