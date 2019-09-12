SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Street sweeper catches fire, suspected stolen

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 08:02 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 08:38 AM CDT

Street sweeper fire

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A street sweeper caught fire Thursday morning, and Boone County fire officials suspect the sweeper vehicle was stolen.

Fire officials responded to the scene at about 7:10 a.m. Thursday on I-70 Drive Southwest and Strawn Road. The road was briefly closed until about 7:45 a.m.

The vehicle caught fire and dumped over next to shipping containers, fire officials on scene said. The containers were empty.

The street sweeper was owned by J&J Landscaping, and Columbia police said the vehicle was previously reported stolen from the 200 block of Stadium Boulevard. 

No one was hurt in the incident. Police and fire fighters were investigating the scene.

