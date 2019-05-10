SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Substitute with Columbia address charged with child sex crimes

Investigators: Messages, photos, videos exchanged

Posted: May 10, 2019 05:11 PM CDT

Updated: May 10, 2019 05:11 PM CDT

PARIS, Mo. - A substitute teacher in northeast Missouri has been charged with child sex crimes.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ty Michael Gramley, of Columbia, was arrested Thursday. He is scheduled to be arraigned next week on one count of possessing child pornography and two counts of furnishing or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

A Monroe County deputy wrote in a probable cause statement that a student said she had been sending and receiving sexually explicit text messages, photos and videos with Gramley through Facebook Messenger. The student said she met Gramley while he was working as a substitute teacher in the Madison C-3 school district.

Superintendent Shane Stocks said Gramley wasn't an employee and worked for a contractor that provides substitutes.

