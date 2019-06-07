Suspect in August bank robbery jailed

Randall Shaw

Randall Shaw

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police arrested a man Thursday in connection with an August bank robbery on Paris Road.

Randall G. Shaw, 43, of Columbia, was booked into the Boone County Jail on Thursday night on charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Shaw is one of two suspects in the Aug. 17 robbery of Central Bank of Boone County on Paris Road. Shaw was accused of going into the bank, handing the teller a note demanding money and implying that he had a weapon, according to court documents.

Columbia police said Thursday that they arrested a suspect in a bank robbery from last August on Poplar Hill Drive in southeast Columbia but did not release the man's name.

The other suspect in the Paris Road robbery, Richard Welty, of Columbia, was arrested in Springfield in September. Welty is accused of driving the getaway vehicle.

Columbia police did not respond Thursday morning to a message seeking more information about Shaw's arrest.

Shaw was in the Boone County Jail on Friday with a $100,000 bond. His initial court appearance was set for Friday afternoon.

Information about Welty's case was not available in online court records Friday morning.