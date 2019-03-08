Suspects in custody after deputies investigate overnight thefts from vehicles

KMIZ

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - Four suspects are in custody after several thefts from unlocked vehicles were reported in southeastern Cole County Thursday night.

According to the Cole County Sheriff's Office, deputies were able to identify the suspects and their vehicle after following up on leads.

Deputies said the Jefferson City Police Department helped them track down the suspects to a home in the 2100 block of Dalton Drive in Jefferson City.

Two adults were arrested and two minors were taken into custody.

Deputies and police are working to identify possibly stolen items found inside the home.

The Cole County Sheriff's Office said it hoped to return the items to their owners over the next few days.