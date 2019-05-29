SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Teacher accused of sexual contact with student pleads down

She pleaded guilty to peace disturbance

Posted: May 29, 2019 02:02 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 02:04 PM CDT

CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. - A former Chariton County school teacher accused of having sexual contact with a student pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Tuesday.

Blair Bruner, 27, was arrested in March and jailed on a $10,000 cash-only bond on a felony charge of sexual contact with a student. She pleaded guilty Tuesday to peace disturbance, a misdemeanor, and put was on two years of probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine, according to online court records. Bruner must also complete 100 hours of community service.

Bruner was accused of sending lewd photos via the social media service Snapchat to a senior at Northwestern R-I High School in Mendon and touching him inappropriately, according to court documents. 

Bruner was the special education teacher for grades 7-12 at the time the offenses are alleged to have happened, starting in November or December. The school district placed her on paid leave and said at the time that she was set to resign.

