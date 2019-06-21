Teen charged in Jefferson City shooting

Jefferson City manhunt charges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Prosecutors have charged a Jefferson City teen with five felonies in connection with what authorities say was a drug deal that led to a shooting Wednesday.

Raeqwon R. Morris, 18, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault, aiding a person shooting from a vehicle, first-degree property damage, armed criminal action and dealing marijuana. A Jefferson City Police Department detective wrote in a probable cause statement that Morris was driving a car from which a shot was fired in the 200 block of Belair Drive on Wednesday.

Police say the car's passenger fired one round from a rifle at another vehicle involved in a disturbance with Morris and his passenger, but hit a vehicle that was not involved. No one was injured.

Morris tried to run from police but officers caught him and he admitted to driving the vehicle, according to the news release. Police say Morris and his passenger were part of a drug deal when the disturbance happened.

The Jefferson City Police Department was still searching for at least three people Thursday.

Police tried to pull over a black Ford Mustang in the 1000 block of Boonville Road for a traffic violation just after 4 p.m., according to a JCPD news release sent Thursday morning. The suspects got out of the vehicle and ran away.

LIVE PLACKBACK: Video interview with Lt. David Williams, JCPD

After an investigation, police found that the suspects had just committed an assault in the 200 block of Belair Drive, the release said. The two people were in the area for a drug purchase, which resulted in two vehicles chasing each other, police said.

Police are still searching for the other occupant of the Ford Mustang driven by Morris and the occupants in the other vehicle.

LIVE playback of video from the scene is available in the player below

Sheriff's deputies and Jefferson City police were at Boonville Road and Sumerset Court Wednesday and had the road blocked off. A deputy said there might be an armed person in the area. Jefferson City police were investigating the incident.

Police were at the scene with long guns and a SWAT vehicle pulled up at the scene.

Anyone with information on the other three people is asked to call JCPD at 573-634-6400.